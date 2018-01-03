Perry recognized for excellence

Wilton Bulletin

January 3, 2018

Caroline Perry, ninth from left in the back row, with fellow Sigma Tau Delta inductees at the English Night event. — Contributed photo

Wilton resident Caroline Perry was recognized at Eastern Connecticut State University’s fall English Night event in Willimantic, Conn., on Dec. 6.

Each semester, the university’s English department holds the event to showcase student excellence. The event also features scholarship awards and induction ceremonies.

Perry, a senior English and early childhood education major, was inducted into the Alpha Epsilon Delta chapter of the school’s Sigma Tau Delta international English honor society that evening.

