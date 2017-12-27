Cider Mill students help during the holidays

Cider Mill School students helped bring some joy to hometown families in need through their annual Holiday Basket Project.

For more than 20 decades, the school has annually collaborated with Wilton Social Services to help support Wilton families during the holidays.

Over the course of two weeks, Cider Mill’s third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade classrooms each collected non-perishable food items, wrapping paper, small gifts and gift cards for a local family.

On Dec. 13, Parks and Recreation employees picked up boxes and baskets with the collected items and delivered them directly to the families.