What’s open, closed for Christmas?

Christmas Eve is Sunday, Dec. 24, which is not a federal holiday. Christmas Day is Monday, Dec. 25, which is a federal holiday.

Wilton town offices will be closed Christmas Day.

Wilton public schools will be on winter break beginning Christmas Day, with school resuming Tuesday, Jan. 2. District offices will be closed Christmas Day.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23, and Christmas Day.

Wilton Library will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Wilton Historical Society will be open from noon to 3 on Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The center is normally closed on weekends.

Post offices and banks will be closed Christmas Day.

Department of Motor Vehicles will be open until 12:30 on Friday, Dec. 22, and closed Saturday, Dec. 23.

The Bulletin will be closed Christmas Day and Tuesday, Dec. 26. The deadline for letters to the editor to be published on Dec. 28 will be noon on Friday, Dec. 22. The deadline for obituaries is 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27.