Bryan Haeffele photos

Friday afternoon’s snow did not deter more than a dozen people from gathering in Wilton Center for some Christmas caroling. The singers assembled at the creche on the town green and walked through town as they sang, ending at the Tusk and Cup for some cocoa and hot cider.

There will be another assembly for caroling on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 4 p.m., also at the creche. All are welcome including children and dogs.