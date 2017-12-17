Wilton Bulletin

Wrestling: Wilton has three champs at Guilford tourney

By Wilton Bulletin on December 17, 2017 in High School Sports · 1 Comments

The Wilton High wrestling had six top-three finishers, and three champions, at the annual Guilford Invitational on Saturday.

Taking first place in their weight classes were Travis Longo (106 pounds), Nick Rende (126 pounds) and Zach Zeyher (170 pounds).

Also reaching the finals was Finn McGovern, who finished second at 120 pounds.

Jacob Robb was third 182 pounds and Max Mannino took third at 106 pounds.

The Warriors finished seventh at the tournament with 113.5 points.

Longo dominated J’Mari Lowman (Ledyard) in the finals at 106 pounds with a 16-0 technical fall.

At 126 pounds, Rende won by major decision, 9-0, in the finals over Keldon Larose (Guilford).

Zeyher had three pins en route to the title at 170 pounds, including a pin of Dom Ledoux (Agawam) at 2:41 in the finals.

In third-place matches, Mannino won an 8-2 decision over Dylan Cruvinal (Fairfield Warde), and Robb won a 13-6 decision over Callum Hastings (Agawam).

McGovern had a triple overtime win on his way to the finals, where he fell to Jarod Kosman of Fitch, 12-4.

  • SK Daryl Breese

    Nick Zeoli coached our “hallway practicing” club team in 1968 and inaugural team in 1969. We won our first dual against powerhouse Stamford. We had about six state quality wrestlers including freshman Don Henderson who spent four years at 155, becoming Wilton’s first CT Champ. Zeoli (who went undefeated in wrestling) voiced his words of wisdom, which still ring today- “They couldn’t keep me down!”

