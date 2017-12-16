Ringing the bell for Salvation Army

Wilton’s State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143), center, joined Rep. Fred Wilms (R-142), and Rep. Terrie Wood (R-141) on Dec. 12 to ring the bell outside Stop & Shop on Main Avenue in Norwalk and raise money for local residents in need this holiday season as a part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

“I’m grateful the money we collected will go directly towards helping struggling families have a happy holiday season,” Lavielle said. “We would all like to thank the Salvation Army for the work they do on behalf of local residents by helping with heating costs, putting food on the table, and providing winter clothing. I’m happy we could help with those important efforts.”

Anyone wishing to donate may text “CTREP” to 71777 and donate directly to the House and Senate Republicans’ Red Kettle or visit salvationarmyusa.org.