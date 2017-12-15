Wilton after-school events canceled

Due to the forecast of snow this afternoon and evening, all public school events scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. or later are canceled.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
Due to the forecast of snow this afternoon and evening, all public school events scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. or later are canceled.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877