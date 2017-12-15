Wilton Bulletin

Wilton after-school events canceled

By Wilton Bulletin on December 15, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

Due to the forecast of snow this afternoon and evening, all public school events scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. or later are canceled.

