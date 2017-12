Firefighter John Krozer, with Dave Chaloux in the waiting line, loads a box full of donated toys onto the back of a rented truck Dec. 13 for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots campaign. The Wilton Fire Department collected 650 toys, down from about 1,000 last year, but firefighters hoped to make up the difference with one last blast Stuff A Cruiser event Sunday, Dec. 17, from 10 to 3, at The Toy Chest, 5 River Road. – Tony Spinelli photo