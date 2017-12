A three car accident on Route 7, a little north of Branchville, tied up traffic Friday afternoon, Dec. 15. Police diverted northbound traffic up Route 102, and southbound traffic at Florida HillRoad. Three people were transported to the hospital, in unknown conditions, Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz confirmed to The Press.

All three cars appeared totaled, and air bags were deployed.

Update: Police reported Route 7 has been reopened as of 1:41 p.m.