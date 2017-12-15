Wilton real estate sales — Dec. 8-14, 2017

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 8 through Dec. 14, 2017.

251 Mountain Road: Joseph and Susan King, to Joseph Rossi and Kateri Devlin, $635,000.

137 Linden Tree Road: Derick C. and Angela Marsh, to Todd and Stephanie T. Mitchell, $1,475,000.

45 Briardale Place: Michael and Margaret Bailey, to Steven and Tracey Bonafide, $925,000.

77 Cherry Lane: Thomas and Claudia Bennett, to Neill and Elizabeth Alleva, $493,000.

22 Wilton Acres: Jehad G. Bouhontash and Tatyana Popovich, to Antonio and Christina Lagatta, $535,000.

75 Ledgewood Drive: Michael and Georgiana Leporati, to Michael and Rachel Pearson, $665,000.