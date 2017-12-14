MTA Police Department investigating West Redding train crash as possible DUI

According to MTA spokesperson Nancy Gamerman, on Thursday, Dec. 14, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department is now investigating the Dec. 5 West Redding train crash as a possible DUI.

Stay tuned for more updates on this investigation as they become available.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at around 9:10 p.m., when a train struck a vehicle at Topstone Crossing near the West Redding station.

The driver of the car was taken to Danbury Hospital.

None of the 30 people on board the Danbury branch train were injured. The train had departed from South Norwalk at 8:06 p.m.

Click here for the prior article on this incident.