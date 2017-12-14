Wilton Bulletin

MTA Police Department investigating West Redding train crash as possible DUI

By Sandra Diamond Fox on December 14, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

According to MTA spokesperson Nancy Gamerman, on Thursday, Dec. 14, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department is now investigating the Dec. 5 West Redding train crash as a possible DUI.

Stay tuned for more updates on this investigation as they become available.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at around 9:10 p.m., when a train struck a vehicle at Topstone Crossing near the West Redding station.

The driver of the car was taken to Danbury Hospital.

None of the 30 people on board the Danbury branch train were injured. The train had departed from South Norwalk at 8:06 p.m.

Click here for the prior article on this incident.

 

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Preventing tomorrow’s school shooting Next Post Bringing the power to Florida
About author
Sandra Diamond Fox

Sandra Diamond Fox


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress