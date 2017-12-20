Education board selects committee members

The Board of Education decided during its Dec. 7 operational meeting which of its members would serve on the board’s three committees this year.

Glenn Hemmerle and new board member Deborah Low will serve on the board’s Business Operations Committee. The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 a.m.

Christine Finkelstein and new board member Gretchen Jeanes will serve on the Policy, Communication and Alignment Committee, which meets Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8 a.m.

Laura Schwemm and Lory Rothstein will serve on the Teaching and Learning Committee. The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m.

All committee meetings are held in the Board of Education’s lower level conference room at 395 Danbury Road. Committee meetings dates for 2017-18 are available at http://bit.ly/2BBY1gI.