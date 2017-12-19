Hawaiian seafood restaurant coming

Poké, pronounced po-kay, is a Hawaiian raw seafood salad that is becoming increasingly popular in the United States through a chain of island-inspired restaurants called Pokéworks.

And Wilton will be the next town to get a Pokéworks restaurant, according to action of the Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 11.

The commission voted 7-0 with two abstentions of newly elected members to allow a developer to convert the former Radio Shack store at Gateway Shopping Center at 14 Danbury Road on the Norwalk line into a Pokéworks restaurant.

“It’s healthy food, made with a lot of fish,” said attorney Casey Healy, who represents the owners, after a short public hearing on the new restaurant proposal held at the Wilton Library Brubeck Room.

The chain has locations all over the United States, according to the website, pokeworks.com. It was founded in 2015.