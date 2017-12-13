Remembering local heroes

Sharp Hill Cemetery will join more than 1,000 locations across the country in Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 16, at noon.

This is the second year the cemetery will be an official location, joining with Children of the American Revolution. The effort supports the mission to remember, honor, and teach to be sure no hero is ever forgotten.

Sharp Hill Cemetery, owned and maintained by Wilton Congregational Church, is the final resting place for more than 18 Revolutionary War and nine French and Indian War soldiers. Members of the local society of the Children of the American Revolution will place remembrance wreaths on the headstones. They will say the names of these local heroes to ensure they are not, and never will be, forgotten.

The community is invited to attend this event at the corner of Route 7 and Sharp Hill Road.

For information about the event or Sharp Hill Cemetery, email Pamela Brown at [email protected].

Information: WreathsAcrossAmerica.org, nscar.org.