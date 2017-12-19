Out with the old

There will be many gifts exchanged this holiday season, and likely some culling of old clothes and other items to make room for the new.

Instead of throwing items too old or worn to be donated to a thrift store or Goodwill, consider depositing them in the recycle box for used textiles in the parking lot behind Pilgrim Hall at Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road.

These items are collected and recycled by Bay States Textiles. They are either mended and sold to developing nations, turned into wiping cloths, or made into filler material. They need to be put in plastic bags before putting them in the box.

A wide variety of items are acceptable from clothing, linens, and stuffed animals to footwear including shoes, cleats, and flip flops to accessories such as hats, pocket books, and belts.

Not accepted are mattresses, couch cushions, lawn furniture cushions, foam products such as mattress pads, and carpet remnants larger than two feet by four feet.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ja0BTA.