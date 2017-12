Those in the Christmas spirit are invited to join a caroling group on Friday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. They will meet at the creche in Wilton Center.

Carolers are advised to dress warmly and festively, and bring flashlights to see song lyrics. The group will end at Tusk & Cup for hot cider and cocoa. All are welcome, including dogs and children.

There will be a second round of caroling on Wednesday, Dec. 20, also at 4, at the creche.