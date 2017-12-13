Town offices collect Toys for Tots

The Toys for Tots Marine Corps League delivered toys to Wilton Social Services on Dec. 8.

“We are thrilled to have a wonderful selection of toys for our clients to choose from for their children for the upcoming holidays,” said Sarah Heath, director of the department. “Wilton is a very caring town, committed to helping those in need.”

Many individuals and organizations in Wilton have donated items to be given to Wilton Social Services clients this holiday season. The department is still accepting donations of gift cards or toys for children. Anyone interested in making a donation, may call Lauren Hughes, senior and family services coordinator, at 203-834-6238 or email [email protected].

Donations may also be dropped off at the Wilton Social Services office at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30.

This weekend, the Wilton Police Department and Wilton Fire Department will partner with The Toy Chest for their Stuff-a-Cruiser event to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. A 10% discount will be given to anyone who shops at The Toy Chest at 5 River Road.

The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 17, from 10 to 3. Information: 203-834-6260.