Police log: car break-ins, woman throws tea

Car break-ins at gym

Two cars parked in the lot outside Wilton Sport and Fitness, 644 Danbury Road, suffered smashed windows Dec. 9 but nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Police said the first smashed window report came at 6:10 p.m., and the second later on the same day.

Police are investigating the two incidents as cases of third-degree burglary.

Woman throws tea

Two women got into a verbal altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts at 35 Danbury Road on Dec. 3 at 1:53 p.m., resulting in one arrest.

Police said Dalia Ayala, 47, of 2140 Seward Avenue, Bronx, N.Y., was charged with breach of peace and third-degree assault in connection with the incident, in which she allegedly threw hot tea at a woman, striking her and wetting her coat.

Ayala was released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 13.

Failure to appear

A 34-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with violation of probation, driving under the influence and second-degree failure to appear Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. on a warrant.

Police said Brian C. Pepin, of 655 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, was held in lieu of $20,000 bond until arraigned the same day at Norwalk Superior Court.

Tire stolen from back of Jeep

A spare tire mounted on the back of a Jeep was reported stolen Dec. 8 at 8:18 p.m. at the Wilton Crest condominiums.

Police are investigating the incident.

The Wilton Police Department responded to no domestic calls during the week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 12.