Letter: A festive senior lunch and Santa visits Ambler Farm

To the Editors:

The Wilton Parks and Recreation department held its annual senior holiday luncheon on Friday, Dec. 1.

Many seniors attended and were served a delicious hot lunch from Wilton Pizza and enjoyed music by Willie Nininger. They sang Christmas songs and some even joined in playing an instrument. We are very pleased to say that we were able to raffle off enough prizes so every senior could go home with a little something to brighten up their holiday!

We would like to thank the following businesses for their support every year and very generous donations: Fairfield County Bank, Wilton Hardware, Painted Cookie, Open House, Stop & Shop, Orem’s, Hunan Café, and Wilton Pizza.

Friday, Dec. 8, Wilton Parks and Recreation staff held its Annual Santa Hayride at Ambler Farm.

It was such a beautiful night for this free community event. Residents enjoyed sugar cookies, hot chocolate, a bonfire to keep toasty warm and the children were able to see Santa. Santa sang Christmas carols with everyone and asked each child what they would like him to bring them for Christmas. It’s so wonderful to see the children so excited!

A well-attended event and fun time for everyone. Thank you all for coming and a very special thank you to Kevin Meehan and Jonathan Kirschner for all your help and support every year.

We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. God bless each and every one of you and have a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.

Wilton Parks and Recreation Staff

Wilton, Dec. 12