Letter: Charity event a success for all involved

To the Editors:

We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of the local vendors and merchants who participated in our Second Annual Sip ’N’ Shop charity event held last week at Wilton’s Old Town Hall. The vendors did a fantastic job and worked diligently to make this event a success.

They included: B Chic, Bubble Bar-One Hope, Clay Creations, Creative Counseling Therapies, Dolly Deebs-Spiritual Guide, Emmy Starr Designs, Four Legged & Fabulous, Fowler’s Toffee, Get Glowing / Revive, J.Hilburn, Jade, Kackie’s Crafts, and Nod Hill Soaps.

We also want to thank the local merchants, too numerous to list, who supported us by providing items for the gift basket raffles. A special thanks goes to Susan Kane catering, Pastry Hideaway and Why Not Wines who donated appetizers, pastries and drinks.

And, of course, we cannot forget to thank the customers who came out in droves to sip, shop and support Circle of Care. Everyone had a wonderful time while purchasing holiday gifts and making a difference for the many children and families who benefit from our charity. See you next year!

Janet Montalbano

Event Sponsor, Owner of Let’s Make- Up

Elizabeth Salguero

Co-Founder, Circle of Care

Wilton, Dec. 12