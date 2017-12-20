Letter: Turnover Shop gift is ‘exceptionally generous’

To the Editors:

On behalf of our board, staff, volunteers, and especially the patients and families we serve, I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone at The Turnover Shop of Wilton for their exceptionally generous gift of $46,000 to support the work of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County.

The Turnover Shop was founded in 1950 to benefit Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and the Wilton PTA. Over the years, The Turnover Shop has grown and flourished and is now a beloved fixture in the heart of Wilton Center with an ever-expanding following of loyal donors, satisfied customers and dedicated volunteers.

Each year, our nonprofit agency has been the fortunate beneficiary of increasing support through the enduring success of the Turnover Shop. This most generous charitable donation will make it possible for our agency to continue providing compassionate home health and hospice care to those in need in Wilton and we are immensely grateful.

The Turnover Shop is a treasure in the Wilton community and a source of pride to all who live and work here. We thank them for their dedication, community spirit and extraordinary generosity.

Sharon M. Bradley, RN, MSN, DNP

President and CEO

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County

Wilton, Dec. 12