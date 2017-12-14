Wilton Bulletin

Lawrence is new commission chair

By Tony Spinelli on December 14, 2017 in Lead News, People · 3 Comments

Scott Lawrence

Scott Lawrence

Scott Lawrence, a Republican who has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2015, is the new chairman.

Lawrence was elected to the top seat on the commission during a meeting Dec. 11 at Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room. The vote was unanimous, with the nomination coming from former chair Sally Poundstone.

Lawrence replaces Joseph Fiteni, who held the chairmanship for a year and is no longer a member, his term having run out.

Lawrence is a former chairman of the Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals. He is a 1999 graduate of Harvard University, with a bachelor’s degree in government. He also holds JD and MBA degrees from the University of California at Los Angeles.

His family has lived in Wilton since 2010.

“I will work with my fellow commissioners to enforce and develop Wilton’s zoning laws to achieve the right balance of revitalizing our essential commercial, retail, community, and residential areas and protecting the character, property values, environment, health, and safety of our town,” Lawrence said in his original campaign materials.

Republican Rick Tomasetti, who was recently re-elected to the commission in an uncontested race, was elected to be vice chairman.

Doris Knapp, a Democrat, was elected to continue her role as secretary.

