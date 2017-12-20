Glazer to give economic forecast

Steve Glazer, a professor of economics at Norwalk Community College who is also affiliated with the University of Connecticut Stamford campus, has been tapped to give an economic forecast in January for the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber will present the forecast during its annual Eggs and the Economy breakfast on Thursday, Jan. 11, at Marly’s Bar and Bistro, 203 Town Green, beginning at 8 a.m.

The annual event is a look at how the business and financial landscape is shaping up for the coming year, globally, nationally and locally.

“The Chamber welcomes and is looking forward to hearing Professor Glazer’s comments about the current economic trends and what is expected in 2018 for the housing market, the future for small businesses, and how the political changes and budget issues in Connecticut and Washington, D.C., will affect our economic climate,” said Debra Hanson, executive director of the Chamber.

Glazer will also answer questions from the attendees, she said.

Glazer has worked at Norwalk Community College since January 2004. He teaches both Principles of Macroeconomics and Principles of Microeconomics courses. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, he has served as adviser to the college’s award-winning chapter of Phi Theta Kappa since 2005. He has also provided service to the college through his work on a variety of standing committees along with accreditation, search, and tenure-granting committees, while also presenting at numerous college symposiums. He was the first president of Norwalk Community College’s College Senate and serves as chair of the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department.

Besides his teaching work at Norwalk Community College, Glazer serves as an adjunct instructor at the University of Connecticut’s Stamford campus, teaching courses in both European and American economic history as well as the Economics of Poverty.

He has also taught courses at Manchester Community College and Quinebaug Valley Community College along with Bergen Community College in New Jersey.

In addition to his work in academia, Glazer is serving a second two-year term on the state’s Commission on Economic Competitiveness.

Before working at Norwalk Community College, he served as a project manager at the Willard & Shullman Group Ltd. as well as a data analyst at the PreTesting Co. Inc., where he performed regression analyses for numerous marketing campaigns and related the results to overall economic trends.

A graduate of Drew University, where he received a bachelor of arts degree in economics, and the University of Connecticut, where he received a master of arts degree in economics, Glazer said it is important to make students aware of the importance of economics to events that occur in their daily lives, showing how the economic landscape influences the experiences of all individuals and businesses.

The cost for the Chamber’s economic forecast breakfast is $35 per Chamber member, $40 per future member, and reservations are required. To RSVP, or for more information, call the Chamber at 203-762-0567, email [email protected], or visit wiltonchamber.com.