Education board awarded for leadership

By Wilton Bulletin on December 15, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Board of Education Chair Christine Finkelstein, left, and Connecticut Education Commissioner Dianna R. Wentzell. — Lifetouch National School Studios photo

The Wilton Board of Education received an award for leadership from the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) during its annual convention last month. The CABE Level Two Leadership Award is presented to education boards that exhibit effective leadership and work together as teams.

The CABE serves local and regional school districts in Connecticut and is dedicated to improving the quality of education throughout the state and the nation. Its membership includes 154 school districts.

Information: cabe.org.

