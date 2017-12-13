Church invites students on mission trip

Wilton Congregational Church invites high school students and rising freshmen to join its Youth Mission Trip Team this summer in helping Greenbrier County in West Virginia recover from a devastating thunderstorm that struck in June 2016.

The storm resulted in 15 confirmed deaths in the county and many homes were destroyed or swept off their foundations. Recovery for Greenbrier County is expected to take from three to seven years.

From June 24 to July 1, Wilton Congregational’s Youth Mission Trip Team will work on construction-type projects to assist in the ongoing recovery, have the opportunity to meet and form relationships with those who live there, and spend time as a group enjoying local cultural and recreational activities.

There is a $957 fee for participants who register by Dec. 15. After that, the fee is $1,075. A $300 deposit is due Dec. 15, and the remainder is due May 1.

Scholarships to cover part of the cost are available for Wilton Congregational Church members.

In order to attend the trip, each volunteer must earn 15 “credits” by May 1, by attending or participating in Wilton Congregational Church and community service events. Wilton Congregational Church will set up other ways for students living outside the area to earn credits.

To learn more, visit wiltoncongregational.org/youth-mission-trips or email Lydia Gajdel at [email protected].