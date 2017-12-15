St. Matthew’s announces Christmas services

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church at 36 New Canaan Road will offer Christmas services beginning Sunday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. with the Holy Eucharist and Christmas Pageant featuring the Boys and Girls Choir and Youth Choir.

Services continue:

Dec. 24 — 9 a.m., Fourth Sunday of Advent;

Dec. 24 — 4 p.m., Holy Eucharist (geared toward but not exclusively for families), with choirs and an original Christmas Fable

Dec. 24 — 10 p.m., choral and instrumental musical prelude; 10:30 p.m., Festival Eucharist;

Dec. 25 — 10 a.m., Holy Eucharist.

All are invited.