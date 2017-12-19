Wilton Bulletin

Putter around the library

By Wilton Bulletin on December 19, 2017 in Business, Lead News, Library News · 0 Comments

Diane Knetzger, Bankwell director of marketing, and Ann Mitrione, vice president and branch manager of Bankwell in Wilton, left, present a check to Robin Axness, Wilton Library’s director of development, and Michele Klink, president of the Wilton Library Association. Bankwell in Wilton is the title sponsor for the library’s Family Mini-Golf Fund-raiser set for Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 to 4. Tickets are $5 per person, sold only at the door on the day of the event. All ages are invited to putter around the stacks. There will be prizes, face-painting, and food. For individual hole sponsorship information or in-kind donations, email Axness at [email protected] or call 203-762-6323.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Russells to be honored Next Post Letter: A festive senior lunch and Santa visits Ambler Farm
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress