Putter around the library

Diane Knetzger, Bankwell director of marketing, and Ann Mitrione, vice president and branch manager of Bankwell in Wilton, left, present a check to Robin Axness, Wilton Library’s director of development, and Michele Klink, president of the Wilton Library Association. Bankwell in Wilton is the title sponsor for the library’s Family Mini-Golf Fund-raiser set for Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 to 4. Tickets are $5 per person, sold only at the door on the day of the event. All ages are invited to putter around the stacks. There will be prizes, face-painting, and food. For individual hole sponsorship information or in-kind donations, email Axness at [email protected] or call 203-762-6323.