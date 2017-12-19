Wilton Bulletin

Russells to be honored

By Wilton Bulletin on December 19, 2017

Bob and Carol Russell have been named honorary chairs for Wilton Library’s Spring Benefit set for Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Silver Spring Country Club.

The couple is being recognized for their unwavering support of the library, as well as the continued stewardship of the town of Wilton in which they have worked in many capacities.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in February.

Information will be available on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

For more information about the benefit, including sponsorships, email Robin Axness, director of development for Wilton Library, at [email protected] or call 203-762-6323.

