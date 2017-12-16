Wilton Bulletin

Sacred Heart pastor marks 35 years as priest

By Wilton Bulletin on December 16, 2017 in Lead News, Religion, Social News · 0 Comments

Father David Leopold celebrated the 35th anniversary of his ordination at an event on Dec. 2, at Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown, where he has served as pastor since 2008.

He was ordained to the priesthood in the Diocese of Bridgeport on Dec. 4, 1982, by Bishop Walter Curtis. He served in numerous parishes in Fairfield County, including St. Thomas Aquinas in Fairfield, Church of the Assumption in Westport, and St. Thomas the Apostle in Norwalk, until he was offered the pastorate of Sacred Heart Parish in 2007.

Sacred Heart serves Roman Catholics in Redding, Ridgefield, Weston and Wilton. In addition, Leopold serves as spiritual director of the seminarians at St. John Fisher House in Stamford.

Father David Leopold, center, greets well-wishers at a celebration of the 35th anniversary of his ordination.

