Board approves school calendar

The Board of Education approved the 2018-19 school calendar during its Dec. 7 meeting with some minor changes to the one proposed earlier this fall.

The board first reviewed and discussed the calendar during its Oct. 26 meeting, and postponed voting on it Nov. 9, in order to gain input from teachers.

A professional learning day was originally proposed for Columbus Day, which falls on Oct. 8 next year, “but the staff preferred to keep that as a holiday,” Board of Education Chair Christine Finkelstein said, so instead, the following day, Oct. 9, will be used for professional learning. Students will not have school on either day.

As a result of this change, the last day of school has been pushed from Friday, June 14, to Monday, June 17. The first day of school will still be Tuesday, Sept. 4.

To learn more about the 2018-19 calendar, visit http://bit.ly/2hlmrCw.

The calendar will be posted on the district’s website, wiltonps.org.