Wilton Bulletin

Cross country: McCormick 17th at Foot Locker national finals

By Wilton Bulletin on December 11, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

wilton cross country

Wilton’s Morgan McCormick crosses the finish line at the Foot Locker Cross Country national finals in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday. — PhotoRun.net for Foot Locker

Morgan McCormick capped off the best season ever by a Wilton High cross country runner by placing 17th at the 39th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday.

The WHS senior came in with a time of 18:22.3 for the 5K course and was the third New England finisher at nationals, which featured 40 of the country’s top runners who qualified at four regional competitions last month.

Claudia Lane of Malibu, Calif., successfully defended her national title with a wire-to-wire victory in 17:03.4.

McCormick is the first Wilton runner to compete at the Foot Locker national finals. This season saw her successfully defend her FCIAC, Class L and State Open championships, finish fourth at the New England championships (the best showing ever by a Wilton runner) and place fourth at the Foot Locker regional championship.

In the boys race, Drew Thompson of Fairfield Prep finished eighth in 15:43.7.

For more information on the Foot Locker nationals, go here.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Wahoos host annual Thanksgiving meet Next Post Wilton resident becomes life tribute specialist
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress