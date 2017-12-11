Cross country: McCormick 17th at Foot Locker national finals

Morgan McCormick capped off the best season ever by a Wilton High cross country runner by placing 17th at the 39th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday.
The WHS senior came in with a time of 18:22.3 for the 5K course and was the third New England finisher at nationals, which featured 40 of the country’s top runners who qualified at four regional competitions last month.
Claudia Lane of Malibu, Calif., successfully defended her national title with a wire-to-wire victory in 17:03.4.
McCormick is the first Wilton runner to compete at the Foot Locker national finals. This season saw her successfully defend her FCIAC, Class L and State Open championships, finish fourth at the New England championships (the best showing ever by a Wilton runner) and place fourth at the Foot Locker regional championship.
In the boys race, Drew Thompson of Fairfield Prep finished eighth in 15:43.7.
For more information on the Foot Locker nationals, go here.