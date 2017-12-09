Obituary: Marcelino Castillo

Marcelino Castillo, 82 of Wilton, CT died on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Norwalk Hospital. Marcelino was born November 20, 1935 in San Jose, Costa Rica, to Gustavo Castillo and Angelic Hernandez.

In 1972, Marcelino was brought to Wilton, CT to restore a historical house on Danbury Road. Chosen among other restorers and cabinet makers, he was approved by ICE and granted the resident status to him and his family. He worked for many years for various antique houses and stores and antique appreciators, until his dear wife became quadriplegic (due to a car accident). He cared for her until she passed in 2009.

He is survived by his children, Alberto Castillo of Wilton, Gustavo Castillo of Peekskill, NY and Nora Sancho of Wilton. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Nicole, Carlos, Andrew, Elizabeth, Angela, Jessica, Gustavo Jr., Matthew, Albert, Marcella and Roberto and 11 great grandchildren. Including his wife, Marcelino was preceded in death by his son Fernando and his granddaughter, Christina.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday December 11, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father John Inserra on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church St. Georgetown. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

