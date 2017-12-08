Wilton Bulletin

Patient revived with Narcan

By Tony Spinelli on December 8, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A male found drifting in and out of consciousness in the parking lot of Caraluzzi’s supermarket at 920 Danbury Road, Dec. 7 at 2:55 p.m. was revived with administration of Narcan, according to police.

Capt. Robert Cipolla said the male was conscious and alert when brought by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital.

There were no details on whether it was a specific drug overdose. It could have been a medical condition, Cipolla said.

The man’s identity cannot be disclosed but he is not believed to be from Wilton, Cipolla said.

 

Tony Spinelli
Tony Spinelli

Tony Spinelli


