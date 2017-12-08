Wilton Bulletin

Wilton real estate sales — Dec. 1-7

By Wilton Bulletin on December 8, 2017 in Business, Lead News · 0 Comments

real estate

296 Cannon Road.

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 1 through Dec. 7, 2017.

150 Cedar Road: Amy Keeler, to Nicole M. Skoda and Matthew C. Brush,  $550,000.

22 Fawn Ridge Lane: Rosemary D. Sandomeno, to Robert A. Notargiacomo, $419,000.

716 Ridgefield Road: Richard and Margaret Bondy, to Ellen Koch Utley, $945,000.

48 Mountain Road: Marlene S. Pfahl Estate, to Kimberly Ann and Raymond Bryant, $439,000.

65 Hurlbutt Street: Christopher and Vanessa Drumgoole, to Edward and April Netzhammer, $1,125,000.

296 Cannon Road: Colleen Garcia, to Jonathan and Barbara Wooten, $1,500,000.

7 Deerfield Road: Thomas and Denise Kedzierski, to Brianna Howell, $615,000.

2 Kensett Avenue: Armenio and Celia Queiros, to Prinan LLC, $535,000.

 

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Helping out with toys Next Post Lavielle says budget reductions on Medicare need to be fixed immediately
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress