Wilton real estate sales — Dec. 1-7

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 1 through Dec. 7, 2017.

150 Cedar Road: Amy Keeler, to Nicole M. Skoda and Matthew C. Brush, $550,000.

22 Fawn Ridge Lane: Rosemary D. Sandomeno, to Robert A. Notargiacomo, $419,000.

716 Ridgefield Road: Richard and Margaret Bondy, to Ellen Koch Utley, $945,000.

48 Mountain Road: Marlene S. Pfahl Estate, to Kimberly Ann and Raymond Bryant, $439,000.

65 Hurlbutt Street: Christopher and Vanessa Drumgoole, to Edward and April Netzhammer, $1,125,000.

296 Cannon Road: Colleen Garcia, to Jonathan and Barbara Wooten, $1,500,000.

7 Deerfield Road: Thomas and Denise Kedzierski, to Brianna Howell, $615,000.

2 Kensett Avenue: Armenio and Celia Queiros, to Prinan LLC, $535,000.