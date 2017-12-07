Obituary: Moira S. Zimmerman

Moira S. Zimmerman, a Rowayton resident for over 50 years, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2017 at the age of 86. Moira was born in Greenock, Scotland to the late William J and Helen Anderson Simpson.

Moira was a nurse and midwife in Scotland prior coming to the United States in 1958. She worked as a registered nurse in Westchester County, New York where she met her late husband, John J. Zimmerman, over a tennis match. They married in 1961 and raised their four children in Rowayton.

Moira was very active and loved the outdoors. One could often find her walking around town, hiking, kayaking, or sunning herself in a sheltered area on the beach. She also enjoyed swimming well beyond the summer months and would spend hours swimming in Long Island Sound beyond the designated swimming area; her children would watch for her bobbing head to make sure she was safe. Moira was fearless and always up for an adventure, including hopping on the back of her son’s motorcycle for a ride around town or on the back of a snowmobile for a ride around the yard into her 80s.

Moira had a lovely singing voice, her children have fond memories of her singing show tunes while preparing meals. Later she would join and be part of several church choirs, one of our favorites was Handel’s Messiah at the Old Greenwich First Congregational Church. She was always very active in her church, Gateway Christian Fellowship of West Haven, where she volunteered at the healing rooms and prayed for many hurting people. She felt called to go to the nations and preach the gospel and enjoyed numerous mission trips to many countries including a few war torn ones.

Moira definitely marched to the beat of her own drum. She never felt the need to conform and lived her life the way she chose. Although trained as a registered nurse, she felt conventional medicine was just putting a Band-Aid on things rather than fixing it, and that set her to pursue and research alternative medicine. She chose a healthier lifestyle for herself and her family which was ahead of its time.

Moira is survived by her daughters, Eileen Duke (Richard) of Gypsum, Colorado, and Jo-Anne Zimmerman of Norwalk; her son, Ian Zimmerman (Sarah) of Wilton; and her grandchildren, Emily and Christopher Zimmerman. Moira’s extended surviving family includes her brother-in-law, nieces and several great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, John J. Zimmerman; daughter, Cara (Franz) Buhler; sisters, Doreen Mooney and Eileen Reid.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the wonderful staff at Wilton Meadows for the kind and gentle care of Moira during the last few years.

Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM on January 6, 2018 at the Hoyt Funeral Home of New Canaan located at 199 Main Street. A memorial service with remembrances will follow at 3 PM, with a reception immediately following (location TBD).

