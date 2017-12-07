Wilton travel basketball scoreboard

Wilton Basketball Association teams had the following results in travel action from last week:

Girls travel

5th/6th grade

Wilton 20, New Canaan 11

The Wilton 5th/6th grade travel girls team kicked off the season in style, defeating New Canaan 20-11. The girls started fast, jumping out to a 11-0 lead. Tenacious defense, led by Kaitlyn Sullivan (4 steals, 3 rebounds), Mallory Tomasulo (2 steals), Teagan Stengrim (4 steals, 2 assists) and Emma Kelly (1 steal, block shot, 1 rebound) kept New Canaan scoreless for much of the first half. Points were not an issue for Wilton however, with seven different players contributing to the tally, including Addison Dobson (3 points, 13 rebounds, 6 steals, 1 block shot), Maddie Phelan (2 points, 3 steals), Riley Casey (4 points, 6 steals, 1 assist, 1 rebound), Grace Guglielmo (2 points, 3 steals, 1 rebound), Grace O’Connor (5 points, 3 steals, 1 rebound), Mary Kate Doyle (2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals) and Caroline Luce (2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals).

Monroe 17, Wilton 10

The second game of the weekend did not go as well for the Warriors, who ran into a tough Monroe club and lost 17-10. Wilton once again exhibited excellent defense, with Grace O’Connor, Mallory Tomasulo, Grace Guglielmo, Teagan Stengrim and Riley Casey all accumulating multiple steals. Caroline Luce (7 rebounds), Kaitlyn Sullivan (3 rebounds) and Addison Dobson (5 Rebounds) dominated the glass. Wilton was able to cut the deficit to four points thanks to key baskets by Emma Kelly (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Abbie Phelan (4 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals) and Mary Kate Doyle (2 points, 4 steals) before a late run by Monroe put the game out of reach.

7th grade

Wilton 27, Darien 14

The Wilton seventh grade girls basketball team walked away with a resounding victory over Darien in the season opener. Darien was aggressive from the tip-off, hoping to claim another win after beating Wilton last season, but Wilton responded with a vengeance. Heather Plowright kicked things off with the team’s first basket and set the tone with steals and rebounds, delivering five points total. Physical play was the name of the game when Kelly Holmgren found the basket for two before an injury took her off the court. Wilton won the game with relentless defense, but also delivered offensively. Ava Fasano was steadfast on both ends of the court. Sharpshooter Lucy Corry scored two 3-pointers, while Hannah Fitzgerald, Molly McLaughlin, Mary Scally and Charlotte Casiraghi hit their shots for two points each. Anna Joy added one point, while Kendall Scholz at the post tied Plowright for a game-high five points. With a final score of 27-14 against one of the league’s strongest teams, Wilton proved it is a team to watch this season.

Boys travel

5th grade boys

Wilton 37, Greenwich 34

The Wilton fifth grade boys basketball team opened the season with a 37-34 win over Greenwich Friday evening. It was a true team effort with every player scoring and getting multiple rebounds each. Liam Murphy led the team with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocked shots. Liam McKiernan had a strong game with 8 points, and a few rebounds. Strong offensive and defensive playing also came from Jack Schwartz, Cole Siegel, Luke Perna, Cael Dexter and sharp shooting from Matt Garcia, Luke Ginsburg, Grady Kaliski and Ryan Luchetta. It was a great opener with boys playing well on both ends of the floor.

Mt. Vernon 23, Wilton 18

On Sunday Wilton faced a very athletic Mt. Vernon (N.Y.) team at home. The Warriors led much of the game but ended the game just short with a 23-18 loss. Grady Kaliski led the team with 8 points and Luke Ginsburg had a beautiful 3-pointer. McKiernan and Schwartz led in rebounds. It was a tough loss but a well-played game by all.

5th/6th grade

Wilton 35, Stamford 27

The Wilton 5th/6th grade Warriors team took on Stamford JCC 6B in Wilton on Saturday. Stamford had some size and speed but they had no answer for some of the hot outside shooters of Wilton. Patrick Heffernan led the scoring with 8 points and a couple of steals. Tucker Farrell (6 points, 4 steals) and Declan Brokaw (6 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals) also carried much of the scoring load. Jack Williams had a good inside game with a couple of rebounds and a blocked shot. Henry Soojian (1 point, 2 rebounds) converted a foul shot and Brody Hess (4 points, 1 steal, 1 assist, 2 rebounds) also scored on a good drive to the basket in traffic. Cole Galante (4 points) and Will Fischer (4 points, 1 steal) also pitched in on the offensive side. Justin Kammerman and Stefano Cross were good on the boards and got a couple of rebounds and a steal each. Mason Andrews rounded out the tough defense with a couple of steals. The tenacious Stamford team was battling to come back but Wilton held tough and held on to win 35-27.

Seymour 49, Wilton 20

Wilton took on Seymour 6B in Seymour on Sunday. The Seymour team was the strongest (by far) that Wilton had faced this season and this was a tough lopsided loss. Tucker Farrell led Wilton’s scoring (6 points, 1 steal, 1 rebound) and Justin Kammerman (4 points, 1 steal) also contributed to the scoring. Patrick Heffernan (2 rebounds, 2 steals) and Mason Andrews (1 steal, 1 assist) contributed on the defensive side. Stef Cross (2 points, 5 steals) converted one of his steals into a nice layup and Henry Soojian did a good job of driving with the ball against a tough defense to set up the offense. Brody Hess (2 rebounds) and Cole Galante (2 points, 2 rebounds) did a good job on the rebounding front. Declan Brokaw (2 points) and Will Fischer (2 points) converted turnovers into points. Jack Williams (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) had another strong game playing center against an even taller opponent. Seymour’s field goal percentage was 95%, which is almost unheard of. They scored most of their points on layups in transition.

7th grade

Wilton 44, Darien 18

Wilton handled rival Darien from tip-off to the final buzzer Friday night, highlighted by exceptional defense throughout the contest. Alexander Reyes led the charge with 14 points and 3 rebounds. Dominant on the glass was Nicholas Walden, who had 10 rebounds to go with his 9 points. Tommy McKiernan (8 points) and Spencer Liston (4 points) shared point guard responsibilities, while Bailey Finn posted 6 points and 3 boards down low. Andrew Roth applied constant pressure on the ball, notching 4 steals and numerous deflections.

Wilton 54, Fairfield PAL 19

For the second night in a row, Wilton showcased exceptional defense, forcing Fairfield into numerous turnovers as a result of a swarming full-court press and exceptional half-court, trapping pressure. Bailey Finn was a force in the post, leading the scoring with 21 points to go with 6 boards and 2 steals. Tommy Walsh (8 points), Tommy McKiernan (7 points), Spencer Liston (7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals) and Andrew Roth (3 boards, 3 assists, 3 steals) shared backcourt responsibilities, and Nick Walden (6 points, 3 steals, 2 blocks), Alexander Reyes (8 points), Ryan Preisano, Jackson Duncan and Griffin Turner were dominant on defense.

Wilton 41, Greenwich 35

Wilton, which maintained a 20-plus point lead for most of the game, was forced to withstand white-hot 3-point shooting during a furious fourth-quarter rally in hanging on for the win. Nick Walden again got Wilton off to a strong start, totaling 12 points and 7 boards for the game. Greenwich could not get comfortable against Wilton’s stifling defense, led by Andrew Roth and his 8 steals, many of which started successful fast breaks. Tommy McKiernan (8 points) and Tommy Walsh (6 points) hit big free throws down the stretch for Wilton to seal the win. Jackson Duncan, Alexander Reyes, Ryan Preisano, and Griffin Turner cleaned the glass all night, notching numerous key rebounds down the stretch.

7th/8th grade

Danbury 59, Wilton 52

The Wilton 7th/8th grade boys team kicked off the season on Saturday hosting the Danbury 7th/8th grade team. Despite a hard-fought battle, Wilton came up short. Wilton was paced by AJ Preisano with 12 points, while Jefferson Mitchell, James Minnich and Conor Lillis hit for seven points each. Dillon Mannix and Harrison Lent had six points each. Danbury was a fiery team and made adjustments in the second quarter but Wilton held strong and led at the half. Danbury tightened up their defense and turned the tables on Wilton in the second half. Sean Wiseman and Will Sullivan buried 3-pointers and Tim Martin added a bucket to try and get Wilton back on track but despite a solid defensive and rebounding effort by Dylan Smith and Colin Tsai, Wilton came up short.

Wilton 49, New Canaan 46

Wilton took to the court again on Sunday against the New Canaan 7th/8th team and notched their first victory of the season. Wilton came out of the gates firing and took a 30-13 lead at the half. Wilton was led in the first half by Dillon Mannix (14 points), Harrison Lent (6 points) and Jefferson Mitchell (5 points), while Tim Martin, Sean Wiseman, AJ Preisano and Dylan Smith all got in the scoring column. In the second half New Canaan went on a 15-4 run to close the gap but tenacious defense by James Minnich, Colin Tsai and Will Sullivan halted their charge. The big story in the second was the play of Conor Lillis, who scored 15 of Wilton’s 19 second-half points, propelling Wilton to victory.