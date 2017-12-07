Tax assessor retires

Town Finance Director Anne Kelly-Lenz told the Board of Selectmen Dec. 4 that David Lisowski, the tax assessor, retired late last month.

The retirement appeared to be unexpected and comes at a time when the town is undergoing a property revaluation.

Kelly-Lenz told the selectmen it is up to them whether they want to replace that position sooner rather than later, for example, after the revaluations are completed.

Kelly-Lenz told The Bulletin she did not think Lisowski’s retirement would be a problem in terms of the revaluation since a third-party contractor, Vision Appraisal, a firm the town has used in the past, has been in place.

The assessor is also responsible for delivering a grand list of taxable properties to town officials. The deadline to do so is Jan. 31, but filing for an extension until the end of February is not unusual. Lisowski has done that a number of times in the past.

“We are not too concerned,” she said. Lisowski was the town’s assessor for 23 years and three months.