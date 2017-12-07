Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, Friday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Family-friendly holiday show based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. Tickets: $20/adults, $15/12 and under. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/2zmCTKt. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Ambler Farm Holiday Greens Sale, Saturday, Dec. 9, 9-4, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Families may purchase a Christmas tree and other holiday greens. Hot cocoa, cider and treats. Questions: [email protected]

Family Wreath Making Day, Sunday, Dec. 9, 10-4, Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. Families may use natural materials to create a 22-inch balsam wreath. No reservations needed. $45 per wreath, includes all materials. Hot cocoa and cookies included. Large groups may reserve in advance: 203-762-7280.

Holly Jolly Saturday, Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m., Wilton Historical Society. Holiday fun for people of all ages, including a visit from Santa, music, pomander and gingerbread-making workshops, and portraits. Information: 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, Saturday, Dec. 9, 1 and 4 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Family-friendly holiday show based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. Tickets: $20/adults, $15/12 and under. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/2zmCTKt. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Songs with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2 and 3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Music on the Hill and Santa will present handbell ringing, holiday singing, and a jingle bell workshop. Free with admission to Great Trains exhibition ($10 for adults, free for children under 12 and historical society members.) Information: wiltonhistorical.org.

Ambler Farm Holiday Greens Sale, Sunday, Dec. 10, 11-4, Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Families may purchase a Christmas tree and other holiday greens. Hot cocoa, cider and treats. Questions: [email protected].

Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, Sunday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m., Wilton Playshop, Lovers Lane. Family-friendly holiday show based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park. Tickets: $20/adults, $15/12 and under. Purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/2zmCTKt. Information: wiltonplayshop.org.

Hands on History, Sunday, Dec. 10, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Learn typical colonial household tasks such as cutting, peeling and drying apples; grinding spices; sewing and embroidery; butter churning and dough kneading; wool carding and spinning. Free, all ages. Details: wiltonhistorical.org.

Wilton Singers Holiday Sing, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library. After Wilton Singers perform selections from their Holiday Feast, the audience is invited to join in a festive sing-along. Advance purchase required. Tickets: $10/adults, $5/child: wiltonsingers.org.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

DOT Informational Meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. The Connecticut Department of Transportation will hold a public informational meeting regarding safety and operational improvements on Route 7 as part of Project No. 161-141. Information: http://bit.ly/2k2RZy3.

Community Menorah Lighting, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m., Wilton Center. Live music, Hanukah gelt, donuts, dreidels. Lighting led by Rabbi Levi Stone. Information: 203-635-4118 or schneersoncenter.org.

Sounds of the Season Concert, Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road. Music on the Hill’s traditional Christmas concert featuring the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir and Festival Chorus. Seasonal selections, including favorite carols sung by all. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door; students free. Information: musiconthehillCT.org or 203-529-3133.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Dec. 16, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Howliday Photos with ROAR Dogs, Saturday, Dec. 16, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Kids and their families may stop by the children’s library and have a picture taken with a therapy dog from ROAR. Free, no registration.

Hands on History, Sunday, Dec. 17, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Learn typical colonial household tasks such as cutting, peeling and drying apples; grinding spices; sewing and embroidery; butter churning and dough kneading; wool carding and spinning. Free, all ages. Details: wiltonhistorical.org.

Winter Holiday Crafts, Sunday, Dec. 17, 1-4, Wilton Library. Selections of decorations and ornaments available. No registration, drop-ins welcome.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, Thursday, Dec. 21, 1-6:30, Wilton Library. Appointments available by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins welcome.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Big Year in Birding Bird Walk, Monday, Jan. 1, 8 a.m., Schenck’s Island, Wilton Center. Presented by the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Binoculars are recommended. Free, registration requested: 203-451-2516.