Hospital hosts blood drive

Norwalk Hospital will host a Red Cross community blood drive to benefit patients in need on Friday, Dec. 15, from 8 to 1, in the Patio Room on the fifth floor.

Donors are asked to bring a list of any medications taken along with a photo I.D. or blood donor card.

The actual donation only takes about 10-12 minutes, but donors should allow one hour for registration, a confidential health history session and refreshments after their donation.

For information or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).