The Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) will present a free health seminar, Aromatherapy, Explore the Benefits and Therapeutic Applications of Essential Oils, at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA on Thursday, Dec. 14, from noon to 1.

The featured presenter will be Peggy O’Shea, a registered nurse and clinical leader of Danbury Hospital’s Complementary Medicine Department.

Registration: 1-866-642-9355.

WCHN information: westernconnecticuthealthnetwork.org.