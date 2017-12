Wilton’s Old Town Hall, 69 Ridgefield Road, will be the setting Dec. 8, 9 and 10 for a holiday market featuring Cynthia Alexander, Anita Designs, Jean Forte Vintage Gifts and Suzanne Saltzman.

Hours Dec. 8 and 9 are 10 to 5. Hours Dec. 10 are noon to 5.

The parking and entrance are off of Belden Hill Road, behind Old Town Hall.