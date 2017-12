Wilton Rocks for Food, the annual concert to benefit the local and state food banks and food pantries, exceeded its 2017 goal by thousands of dollars.

The event was held Dec. 2, at the Trackside Teen Center. It drew more than 300 people who heard more than four hours of music and raised $80,000, much more than the goal of $60,000.

For more information see the website at wiltonrocks.com.