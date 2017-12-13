Sips, Sites & Bites has set April 7, 2018 for its first tour of the season in Sicily, Italy.

Founded by lifelong friends Gondy Somma and Jo LoGiurato, Sips, Sites & Bites is a boutique tour company specializing in small group tours for wine and food lovers. This tour offers a complete cultural immersion.

“Limiting the size of the group will allow everyone to have a personalized experience,” Somma said. “Unlike groups led by larger tour companies, our group will have greater access to smaller venues, assuring us more time with winemakers and chefs, and an opportunity to explore the entire island.”

Co-founder LoGiurato said the focus will be “on exemplary wineries, fabulous food destinations and hands-on cooking classes, peppered with stops to UNESCO World Heritage historical sites. We will unlock the secrets of Sicilian culture as we eat, drink and cook our way through Sicily!”

There is a $500 savings for reservations by Jan. 15.

Find the firm on the Internet at ssbtours.com. The phone number is 203-216-4163.