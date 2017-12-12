Music on the Hill rings in the season

Music on the Hill presents Sounds of the Season, a traditional Christmas concert of the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir and Festival Chorus, with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. The concert is Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road.

Sounds of the Season includes familiar and lesser-known carols and Christmas songs, among them works by English composers Ralph Vaughan Williams and John Rutter. The audience will be invited to sing favorite carols with organ and with bells.

This year’s concert features works by the artistic directors. Connell’s A Star is a setting of poems by Unitarian Universalist clergyman Rudolph Nemser. The Jubilate Ringers will premiere Dickinson’s Light in the Darkness, an arrangement of 12 carols in four movements — Hope, Peace, Love, and Joy — for handbells, chorus, and crotales.

Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 in advance; children and students are admitted free. Tickets may be ordered online at musiconthehillCT.org or reserved by calling 203-529-3133.