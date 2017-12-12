Dance studio presents a ‘sparkling’ Nutcracker

Sugarplums come to life on Sunday, Dec.17, when Wilton Dance Studio presents a full-scale production of The Nutcracker. There will be two performances — 1 and 4:30 — at the Clune Center for the Performing Arts, 395 Danbury Road. It will be the studio’s 20th anniversary presenting the beloved ballet.

Fifty-three dancers from Wilton will be among the more than 80 students and adults from seven area towns in the production. Wilton High School junior Dilshad Dinshaw will dance the part of the Sugar Plum Fairy this year.

“I look forward to it every year,” she said in a press release. “A special part of the Nutcracker for me has been maturing and learning new roles. As a younger dancer, you watch the older girls and then you get to play those parts!”

“We are delighted to bring this show to life every year, and it’s extra special this year to celebrate our 20th anniversary of the performance,” said Brenda Froelich, the studio’s owner and creative director. Every year, she brings new elements to the show, from costumes to choreography. This 20th anniversary year, a key element is sparkle.

“This year we’ve hand applied thousands of Swarovski rhinestones to dresses and necklaces, to make them stand out even more in the stage lights,” she said.

She’s also increased the level of challenge for dancers by adding new choreography to the infamous battle scene between the Nutcracker and the Rat King. “We even imported giant mice masks from the UK!,” said Froehlich.

This performance is intended to appeal to audiences of all ages, with a length manageable for young children, who are encouraged to attend. The ballet follows the traditional story of Clara and her Nutcracker prince with music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Professional sets and elegant costumes complete the high-quality production.

To purchase tickets, call 203-544-9007 and leave a message or order at wiltondance.com, click on “Nutcracker Performances” download and print the ticket order form. Tickets are also available at the door on the day of the show.