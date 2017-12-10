Selectmen thank Wilton Rocks organizer

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice led the Board of Selectmen Dec. 4 in a public show of thanks to town resident Andy Schlesinger, a guitarist who has organized Wilton Rocks for Food for the past three years.

Wilton Rocks for Food is a fund-raiser for the local and regional food pantries. The concert was held Dec. 2 at the Trackside Teen Center and, raised more than $80,000 for the food banks.

Vanderslice called Schlesinger to the podium and thanked him profusely for all he has done to serve the needy in the region.

Three hundred people attended this year’s concert and heard four hours of music from 35 Wilton musicians, Schlesinger said.

“Last but not least, thanks to everyone who bought a ticket and made this event such a smashing success. We helped a lot of people and everyone involved should be proud,” he said.

He said the fourth annual concert will be Dec. 1, 2018.