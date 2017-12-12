Letter: Salvation Army needs help to help others

To the Editors:

The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration. And yet, so many families are struggling to make ends meet. In all seasons, the Salvation Army is there to lend a helping hand and provide food and shelter for those who are struggling. This year we will be helping Wilton families to be thankful and assist parents in bringing the joy of Christmas to children in need. We welcome you to join us in providing hope and help to others.

Many Wilton families have not been able to make a recovery from the economic downturn and remain unemployed or underemployed and struggling to make ends meet. And so, readers, it is time to appeal to you as residents of Wilton to dig a little deeper during this holiday season and help your neighbors.

The Wilton Unit of the Salvation Army works closely with Cathy Pierce, director of Wilton’s Department of Social Services, to provide a year-round program of service designed to assist in meeting the emergency and supplementary needs of Wilton residents. Last year we helped residents by paying toward utility bills, home heating oil bills, rent, donating food pantry items, and supplying Payless gift cards to provide needy Wilton students with shoes as part of our Social Services back-to-school program. In addition, we purchased Christmas gifts for a needy Wilton family.

However, we can’t do this without the generosity of Wilton residents. Please send your donations payable to the “Wilton Unit, Salvation Army” to Nancy Milnamow, 35 Woods End Drive, Wilton, CT 06897.

The residents of Wilton have always been generous to us in the past. We are grateful to all for their contributions. And we hope we can count on you again this year. We thank you for your support.

Tina Gardner, Chairman

Nancy Milnamow, Treasurer

Karen Lourd, Secretary

Salvation Army, Wilton Unit

Wilton, Dec. 1