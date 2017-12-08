Helping out with toys

Wilton firefighters got a visit from Santa himself recently when the jolly old elf stopped by fire headquarters to help out with the annual Toys for Tots drive. Joining Santa are firefighters Pat Garber, left, and Glenn Johnson. Donations of new unwrapped toys are being accepted at fire headquarters at 236 Danbury Road and Station 2 at 707 Ridgefield Road through Dec. 15. Collected toys will be distributed to needy families throughout the area by members of the U.S. Marine Corps. — Contributed photo