Wilton Bulletin

Menorah lighting

By Wilton Bulletin on December 8, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Wilton will mark the beginning of Hanukah on Wednesday, Dec. 13, with the lighting of a giant outdoor menorah at 6 p.m. on the Town Green in Wilton Center.

The family-friendly celebration, which includes live music, Hanukah gelt, donuts and dreidels will be led Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center. All are welcome.

Hanukah, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the Jewish Maccabees over Greek Syrian oppressors in Israel and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the menorah. Although they had only one day’s supply of olive oil it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained.

The menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and increasing each night with an additional light until all eight are lit.

Information: 203-635-4118 or schneersoncenter.org.

