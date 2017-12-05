Train strikes vehicle at Topstone crossing near West Redding station

A train struck a vehicle at Topstone Crossing near the West Redding station around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The driver of the car was taken to Danbury Hospital.

None of the 30 people on board the Danbury branch train were injured, according to a Metro-North spokesman. The train had departed from South Norwalk at 8:06 p.m.

Topstone road is now closed. Cars are unable to cross the tracks at this time, and emergency vehicles remained at the site an hour after the unauthorized vehicle was struck.

“Flashing lights can be seen from the road,” said Redding resident Kristin Mauck, who lives near the train station. “I can hear the sound of the train engine.”

According to acting Redding Police Chief Mark O’Donnell, the department is assisting the MTA Police Department in this matter.

“They are all at the scene and the road will be closed for a while,” he said.

This is a developing story.